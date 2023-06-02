OnePlus is kicking off its Community Sale on June 4 in India, where it said “a series of offers on the entire portfolio of OnePlus products” will be up for grabs. As part of the upcoming sale, the company will sell its phones, earbuds, televisions, and the latest tablet at discounts. It has partnered with several different banks to let customers bring down the prices further by using online payment methods, such as credit cards, debit cards, or Internet banking. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

“Embodying its commitment to fostering strong relationships and creating meaningful connections, OnePlus has consistently prioritized its community,” said OnePlus while announcing the offers that customers will see during the sale. Also Read - OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, more get major discounts

OnePlus Ensemble Offer

Perhaps the most special offer during the sale would be the OnePlus Ensemble Offer, which includes a discount on purchasing the bundle of a OnePlus phone, earbuds, and tablet. The OnePlus Ensemble bundle includes a OnePlus 11 5G (16GB/256GB – Eternal Green), OnePlus Pad (12GB/256GB – Halo Green), and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (Arbor Green). Buying the bundle will give you a discount of Rs 4,000 on using ICICI bank credit and debit cards, as well as OneCard. The bundle will cost you Rs 1,09,997 after the discount. If you have a credit or debit card from HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Citi, or OneCard, you are also eligible for a no-cost EMI payment option with up to 24 months’ tenure. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, offers, and specs

OnePlus sale offers on phones

OnePlus’ upcoming sale will bring down the prices of several OnePlus phones.

OnePlus 11 5G – You can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on buying OnePlus 11 5G using ICICI Bank credit cards or an EMI payment option on the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon from June 6 to June 11. If you have a OneCard credit card, you get Rs 1,000 off, too. If you are planning on buying the phone on no-cost EMI, you can ask for the facility. You get an additional exchange value of Rs 6,000 on select 4G phones, as well as a free Gaming Trigger Bundle worth Rs 999 on purchasing the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11 5G between June 6 and June 11. The Red Cable Club members get a coupon worth Rs 2,000 exclusively.

OnePlus 11R 5G – Owners of ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, OneCard credit card users, and those interested in EMI payments from either card service get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on buying the OnePlus 11R 5G between June 6 and June 11. Customers also have the option to use no-cost EMI payment option.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G – When you make a purchase using ICICI Bank or OneCard credit cards or EMI options, you get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. But this offer is valid between June 1 and June 3 and then between June 12 and June 30. Between June 4 and June 11, buying this phone using the same payment methods will attract a discount of Rs 1,000. If you use ICICI Bank’s internet banking, you get Rs 1,000 off between June 1 and June 30. No-cost EMI payment option is also available. OnePlus said it will also offer a temporary price drop of Rs 11,000 from June 4 to June 11 on OnePlus’ shopping platforms and Amazon. Additionally, if you buy the phone between June 4 to June 11, you also become eligible for a free 30W wireless charger.

There are offers on OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and Nord phones, as well.

OnePlus sale offers on OnePlus Pad

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet, OnePlus Pad. During the upcoming sale, there will be several offers on the tablet, as well. If you buy the OnePlus Pad between June 1 and June 30 using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card with the full-payment option, you get Rs 2,000 off instantly. Internet banking customers of ICICI Bank, however, get only Rs 750 off. OneCard users also get Rs 2,000 via credit card full swipe and EMI on OnePlus, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers also get a temporary discount of Rs 500 on buying the OnePlus Nord Watch.