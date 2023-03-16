comscore Motorola Moto G73 to go on sale in India today at 12pm on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs
Motorola Moto G73 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Motorola Moto G73 5G comes in one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 18,999.

Motorola launched its Moto G73 5G smartphone in India last week. The mid-range smartphone is now going for its first sale in India today on Flipkart at 12 pm. The highlights of Moto G73 5G includes 50MP dual rear camera, Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 Indian variant specifications confirmed ahead of launch

Motorola Moto G73 5G price, sale offers

Motorola Moto G73 5G comes in one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 18,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Midnight Blue and Lucent White colour variant. Also Read - Motorola to soon launch new version of foldable Razr smartphone

It will go on sale in India today at 12pm across Flipkart, Motorola, and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G budget smartphone to launch on March 10 in India

As for the sale offers, buyers will get Rs 2,000 off the handset, bringing down the price to Rs 16,999.

Motorola Moto G73 5G specifications

The Moto G73 5G features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate of 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. It is an IPS LCD panel with HDR10 certification. It has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Panda Glass protection. There’s a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies.

Motorola is playing it easy by offering a dual-camera system. However, both sensors are useful. The rear camera system is led by a 50MP main lens with 2-micro ultra pixel and PDAF support. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Turbo Charging. For extra security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has an IP52 rating and boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2023 9:33 AM IST
