iQOO launched the iQOO Z7 5G last month at an affordable starting price of Rs 18,999. It is one of the most powerful handsets in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, thanks to its chipset. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 5G gets an official price drop, now starts at Rs 24,999

Interestingly, the device is up for grabs at Rs 500 off on the iQOO official website. This discount is without any card offers. So you can simply head to the iQOO India website and add the device to the cart, lastly, apply the following coupon code – TJz7500087E4. Also Read - iQOO Z7x 5G Indian model specs surfaced ahead of launch

With the offer, the final price of the phone comes down to Rs 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

If you are interested in buying the phone, hurry up as the coupon offer is valid till April 13, i.e. tomorrow.

Apart from this, those who want to opt for EMI options can also check the No Cost EMI on the company’s website.

iQOO Z7 5G specifications

The iQOO Z7 5G comes with a 6.38-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is an AMOLED panel with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support.

The screen has Schott Xensation UP glass protection. It also comes with an IP54 rating. It boots on the Android 13 OS of the box with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. iQOO has offered Ultra Game Mode to help gamers get a smoother gaming experience.

It features a dual-rear camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge support.

The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.