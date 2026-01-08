Last year, the era of slim phones took over the tech space, and two tech giants, Samsung and Apple, took it out of battle. Unfortunately, both companies weren’t able to succeed as slim phones felt a little too pricey for the performance they were offering. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Get Costlier: Here’s Why Apple Could Raise Prices

But, unlike their original price point, the iPhone Air has some major deals and discounts, making it a better value for those who want to test a one-of-a-kind device. Check out the deal here.

iPhone Air Price Cut

If you had found the iPhone Air pricier during the launch, then know it is now available with a massive discount. The e-commerce giant Amazon is offering it for just Rs 99,000 right now, that too without any bank offers. Moreover, you can get a flat discount of Rs 4000 on an Axis Bank credit Card or an ICICI Bank credit card.

What else? If you have an old phone, then you can use it to get the exchange offer with up to Rs 43,450. However, the exchange offer will depend entirely on the model and condition of the old smartphone. So, you must check out the discount before getting excited to grab this massive price drop.

Without an exchange offer, the iPhone Air deal is a must-check for those willing to buy a premium, slim iPhone.

iPhone Air Specifications And Features

At this price, the iPhone Air starts to make a strong case. You get a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it the first-ever non-Pro iPhone to get a 120Hz display (along with iPhone 17). Under the hood, the phone packs Apple’s A19 Pro chip and runs on the latest iOS 26.

For photography, the camera setup includes a 48MP Fusion main camera and an 18MP Centre Stage front camera, which handles photos, videos, and video calls confidently. Add features like Ceramic Shield, Apple Intelligence, the Action Button, and a lightweight design, and the iPhone Air feels premium without trying too hard.