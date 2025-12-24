How to Buy iPhone 16 at Rs 40,990 from Croma: Instant Discount, Bank Offer and Exchange Explained

With the end of the year, the December Sale by Croma has brought a new enthusiasm to smartphone consumers, particularly those who are fans of Apple. The Cromtastic December Sale, as it is known, is featured on the end of year sales, targeting those shoppers who did not purchase earlier festive deals and were waiting to have the right time to upgrade. Among the biggest sales points is the high price reduction on the iPhone 16 and now it is much affordable than it was initially launched. This deal is among the best Apple deals that buyers should consider when they are about to enter 2026 with a new phone.

iPhone 16 Deals and Discounts on Croma

The iPhone 16 128GB has an initial price of 69900, whereas with the December Sale of Croma the effective price reduces to 40990. Such a drastic decrease can be made because various discounts are offered simultaneously. Croma is also providing an immediate discounted price with subsequent bank cashback of equivalent cards. To top it all, the customers will have the option of exchanging their old smartphones, which will also come with an extra exchange bonus depending on the state of the devices.

How to Avail Offers

The benefits exchange and the bank are subject to eligibility, thus the customer should ensure that the price in the store is final before making the purchase. This offer is of particular importance to long-term users since Apple products seldom experience such a radical discount.

iPhone 16 Features

iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and is equipped with the Apple A18 processor, which provides a good daily performance and gameplay. It has a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP secondary camera, and 12 MP front camera, which is used when taking selfies and making video calls. The phone has MagSafe wireless charging and it comes in various colour choices, providing users with performance and style.

Trending Now

iPhone 15 and MacBook Air M4

Croma is also selling the iPhone 15 and the MacBook Air M4 with great discount alongside the iPhone 16. iPhone 15 is reduced by a significant margin by using instant discounts, cashback, and exchange offers, whereas the MacBook Air M4 is lowered to a considerable degree by students and professionals who use a combination of benefits. Altogether, the December Sale Croma offers are a very timely upgrade opportunity to Apple enthusiasts who need to maximize the value of their investments until the end of the year.