From Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 Lakh: Best smartphone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale right now

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2026 has kicked off today, unveiling some tempting deals across different categories. This comes a day before Flipkart’s SASA Lele Sale, which will begin tomorrow on May 9th. And if you are in the market to buy the best smartphone deal, then this is the best time to grab one. From budget to the premium ones – you can find the best smartphone deals across the all price range. Also Read: 5 best smartphone deals that I am waiting to check during Amazon and Flipkart sale

To help you choose the best one for you, we have listed three smartphone options for each smartphone category that you can find during Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2026. Have a look. Also Read: How I choose the right air cooler under Rs 6,000 for my room size

Best phones under Rs 20,000 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M36 (Rs 16,999)

Motorola G96 (Rs 19,419)

Redmi 15 5G (Rs 18,499)

Specs Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Motorola G96 Redmi 15 5G Price Rs 16,999 Rs 19,419 Rs 18,499 Chipset Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Battery 5000mAh 5500mAh 7000mAh Charging 25W fast charging 30W fast charging 33W fast charging Rear Cameras 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide 50MP + 2MP depth Selfie Camera 13MP 32MP 8MP

Best phones under Rs 30,000 on Amazon

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion (Rs 26,490)

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is a good and reliable buy under Rs 30,000 during the current sale. Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, the phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7000mAh battery with 68W charging support. For photography, it has a 50 MP main sensor with OIS along with a 13 MP ultra‑wide lens at the back. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A35 (Rs 29,999)

Powered by Exynos 1380, the Samsung Galaxy A35 features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging support, a 50MP+8MP+5MP camera setup, and a 13MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 (Rs 27,999)

OnePlus Nord CE 6 sale began just today. The latest smartphone costs Rs 29,999, however, bank offers will let you get it for Rs 27,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, packs a large 8000mAh battery with 80W charging support, and offers a 50MP+2MP camera setup at the back.

Best phones under Rs 40,000 on Amazon

Well, we couldn’t find better options in this price range on Amazon. But apart from the battery and selfie camera, the OnePlus 13R still seems a better option over the Nord 6.

OnePlus Nord 6 (Rs 38,998)

OnePlus 13R (Rs 39,999)

Specs OnePlus 13R OnePlus Nord 6 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Battery 6,000mAh 9,000mAh Charging 80W SUPERVOOC 80W SUPERVOOC Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide Selfie Camera 16MP 32MP Display 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness 6.78-inch AMOLED, up to 165Hz, 3600 nits peak brightness

Best phones under Rs 50,000 on Amazon

Vivo V70 (Rs 49,999)

Vivo V70 is a good option for photography as it features a ZEISS 50MP OIS main camera along with a 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 10a (Rs 47,802)

Powered by Google Tensor G4, the Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5100mAh battery with 30W charging speed, and a 48MP main camera along with a 13MP secondary camera at the back. Selfies are taken care of by a 13MP front camera.

iQOO 15R (Rs 44,998)

iQOO 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, packs a large 7600mAh battery with 100W charging support, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Best phones under Rs 60,000 on Amazon

OnePlus 15R

Motorola Signature

Oppo Reno 15

Specs OnePlus 15R Motorola Signature Oppo Reno 15 5G Price Rs 52,999 Rs 56,490 Rs 47,999 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Battery 7,400mAh 5,200 mAh 6,500mAh Charging 80W fast charging 90W wired 80W SUPERVOOC Rear Cameras 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide 50MP + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto periscope 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto Selfie Camera 32MP 50MP 50MP Display 6.83-inch AMOLED, 165Hz 6.8-inch OLED, 165Hz 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Best phones under Rs 1 lakh on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26 (Rs 79,999)

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Galaxy S26 is a good buy for compact Android fans with a 6.3-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It features a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera.

iPhone Air (Rs 97,900)

Fan of slim phones? This iPhone Slim with flagship-level specifications is available under a lakh. It packs Apple A19 Pro under the hood and features a 6.5-inch OLED display. For photography, it has a single 48MP camera and an 18MP selfie camera.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Rs 99,999)

At Rs 99,999 during the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is probably one of the biggest flagship deals currently available on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs 1,29,999, the Galaxy S25 Ultra seems a better option now to grab. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a 200MP main camera along with a 50MP periscope telephoto, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera at the back. In the battery department, it gets only 5000mAh with 45W charging support.