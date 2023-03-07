Flipkart has announced the Big Savings Days sale on its platform. The sale will begin on March 11 and go on until March 15. However, Flipkart Plus members will get access to all the interesting deals and discounts a day early on March 10. Also Read - Apple may bring Continuity features to its AR headset

For the unversed, Flipkart Plus membership works quite similar to the way Amazon Prime membership works. Benefits offered under this include free shipping, cash on delivery, no-cost EMIs on debit cards, assured buy back and the company’s Pay Later program. During the course of its upcoming sale, Flipkart will be offering no-cost EMI, interesting exchange offers and complete mobile protection. In addition to this, the company is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Also Read - Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Chrome.

While Flipkart hasn’t revealed all the deals that it will be offering during its upcoming Big Savings Days sale, it has given us a sneak peak of some of the deals and discounts that it will be offering. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) will launch later this month: Check launch date, features

Top deals at Flipkart Big Savings Days sale

So, here are the top deals that Flipkart will be offering during its upcoming Flipkart Big Savings Days sale:

— During the course of its upcoming sale, Flipkart is offering the Google Pixel 7 at a price of Rs 46,999. Sans the sale, it is available at a price of Rs 59,999 on the platform.

— Similarly, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available at a price of Rs 67,999 instead of Rs 84,999.

— Apart from this, the e-retailer is also offering the Google Pixel 6a at a price of Rs 26,999 instead of its price of Rs 43,999. The company is also offering an easy EMI option wherein buyers have to pay just Rs 9,000 per month to purchase the device.

— For people who are planning to buy the Nothing Phone (1), Flipkart is offering it at a price of Rs 25,999. Without the sale, it is available for Rs 37,999.

— Flipkart has revealed that it will also be offering discount on the purchase of the iPhone 11. However, the offer pricing remains unclear as of now.

— In addition to all of these, Flipkart will also be offering discounts on the purcase of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. During the sale, these phones will be available at a price of under Rs 70,000. However, the exact offer details remain unclear for now.