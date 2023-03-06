Flipkart Holi sale: iPhone 14 available at Rs 44,999 after Rs 34,901 discount

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 but now as part of the Holi sale, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of 9 percent which brings down the effective price of the iPhone 14 to Rs 71,999. In addition to this, buyers can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of the Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 44,999. After applying all the major offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 44,999.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

Apple iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display and is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone runs on the latest iOS 16 version.

For photography, it comes with a dual 12MP camera system at the back. Apple iPhone 14 is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The iPhone is available in Black, White, Pink, Red, and Blue colours.

Apple iPhone 14 might get a new Yellow colour option

Apple sometimes introduces a new colour variant for its latest iPhone lineup long after the official launch. Now it has been rumoured that the company will launch a new Yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. As per a post by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, this new colour option will be available in Spring. However, it is not yet confirmed.

A report by MacRumours revealed that several sources from Apple’s PR team confirmed that the company is set to host a product briefing in the coming week. While there are chances that this meeting might be for the new colour variant, but it is not yet confirmed.

For the unversed, last year, Apple added a new Green colour variant for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models and an Alpine Green colour for iPhone 13 Pro models in March. Before that, iPhone 12 was launched in a Lilac colour option.