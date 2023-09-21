Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Flipkart is gearing up for its annual Big Billion Days Sale, which promises to offer huge discounts and deals on a variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more. The e-commerce giant has not revealed the exact dates of the sale yet but has created a dedicated page to tease some of the offers that customers can expect during the festive event. According to the page, Flipkart will offer up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, such as computer peripherals, tablets, cameras, headphones, and smartwatches. The sale will also feature up to 90 percent off on fashion, beauty, home decor, furniture, and other categories.

READ MORE Amazon 5th Gear Sale: Top deals on cheapest 5G smartphones in India

The Big Billion Days Sale will also see the launch of six new smartphones from brands like Vivo, Samsung, and Motorola. Some of the upcoming devices are Vivo T2 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Edition, and Motorola Edge 40 Neo. These phones will be unveiled in the coming days ahead of the sale. In addition to this, the sale will offer price cuts on popular smartphones from Apple, iQoo, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and others. Customers can also expect discounts on Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series, and more.

Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale and enjoy additional benefits like cashback offers, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and extended warranties. Interested buyers will also be able to earn or redeem Supercoins with every purchase. Flipkart will also provide an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made via select bank cards and EMI transactions.

READ MORE Apple explains why you should shoot 24MP images using iPhone 15 Pro

Flipkart is expected to announce more details about the Big Billion Days Sale in the coming days. The sale is likely to compete with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale, which is also expected to start soon.

Meanwhile, If you are thinking of upgrading to a 5G smartphone, then you might need to check out Amazon 5th Gear Sale. Amazon is offering great discounts on 5G smartphones and interested buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 additional discount on exchange with these smartphones. Here is a list of the cheapest 5G smartphones available Amazon Gear 5th Sale.