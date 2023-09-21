Amazon 5th Gear Sale: Top deals on cheapest 5G smartphones in India

Amazon 5th Gear Sale: If you are thinking of upgrading to a 5G smartphone, then you might need to check out Amazon 5th Gear Sale. Amazon is offering great discounts on 5G smartphones and interested buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 additional discount on exchange with these smartphones. However, buying a new smartphone is not an easy task as there are several features to consider such as battery, processor, display and more. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the cheapest smartphones available on Amazon 5th Gear Sale for you to check out and buy one. Here is a list of the cheapest 5G smartphones available Amazon Gear 5th Sale.

Lava Blaze 5G

This smartphone is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with Widevine L1 DRM protection. Lava Blaze 5G comes up to 8GB of RAM with up to 8GB of virtual RAM and UFS 2.2 compliant 128GB ROM expandable up to 1TB. The device runs Android 13 and packs a 5000mAh battery. It also features a side fingerprint sensor, anonymous auto call recording and 2K video recording with EIS support.

Lava Blaze 5G is currently available for Rs 12,499.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

This smartphone is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa Core processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth camera. The smartphone also has a 13MP front camera. It runs on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 and packs a 6000mAh battery. It also gets two Android updates and four security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is currently priced at Rs 14,990.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

This smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and packs 5000mAh battery. This smartphone is 8.25mm thin and 194g in weight and comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with a Matt finish.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is currently priced at Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 12 5G

This smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 processor and Adreno 619 GPU coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 1200nits peak brightness. Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 48MP AI triple camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro camera and 13MP front camera. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

Redmi Note 12 5G is currently priced at Rs 16,999.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

This smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor with up to 2.2GHz clock speed coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP AI Dual camera and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is currently priced at Rs 15,999.