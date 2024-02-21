Cheapest 5G phones you can buy in India right now

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
5G Connectivity is available in cities across India now. This has prompted a lot of smartphone users to ditch their old 4G phones in favour of new 5G phones. That said, not all people want are looking to switch to mid-range or high-end smartphones wherein 5G connectivity has become a norm. Instead, a lot of smartphone users are looking to buy cheaper 5G phones that offer a decent mix of features. So, if you are looking for a phone that offers 5G connectivity on a budget, here are our top picks for you:
This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 9,749 on Amazon India in Chrome Silver finish. It comes with a 6.58-inch 90Hz FHD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front.
This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon India in Mint Green and Galaxy Blue colour variants. It comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front.
The Lava Blaze 5G is available at a price of Rs 10,499 on Amazon India in Glass Green and Glass Blue colour variants. It spots a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. This chip is coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP triple camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It runs Android 13 and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
This phone is available at a price of Rs 12,499 on Amazon India in Pink, Grey and Purple colour variants. It spots a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset. This chip is coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP triple camera setup at the back. It runs Android 13.
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
