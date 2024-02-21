Cheapest 5G phones you can buy in India right now

5G Connectivity is available in cities across India now. This has prompted a lot of smartphone users to ditch their old 4G phones in favour of new 5G phones. That said, not all people want are looking to switch to mid-range or high-end smartphones wherein 5G connectivity has become a norm. Instead, a lot of smartphone users are looking to buy cheaper 5G phones that offer a decent mix of features. So, if you are looking for a phone that offers 5G connectivity on a budget, here are our top picks for you:

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 9,749 on Amazon India in Chrome Silver finish. It comes with a 6.58-inch 90Hz FHD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front.

Itel P55 5G

This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon India in Mint Green and Galaxy Blue colour variants. It comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front.

Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G is available at a price of Rs 10,499 on Amazon India in Glass Green and Glass Blue colour variants. It spots a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. This chip is coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP triple camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It runs Android 13 and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia G42 5G

This phone is available at a price of Rs 12,499 on Amazon India in Pink, Grey and Purple colour variants. It spots a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset. This chip is coupled with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP triple camera setup at the back. It runs Android 13.