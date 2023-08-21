Best wireless Bluetooth speakers for under Rs 3,000 on Amazon

The festive season is just around the corner, but you cannot have the complete celebrations without good music. This is not the music you would like to listen to in solace, but the songs everyone can dance to. And that needs a good speaker. Better, if it is a wireless speaker — the one that uses Bluetooth to pair with your phone or laptop or any other Bluetooth-enabled device to let you play music. Amazon is currently selling wireless speakers on discounts. If you are looking for a decent speaker for under Rs 3,000, here is a list of options that you can consider:

The Boat Stone 352 is a 10W Bluetooth speaker that comes with an IPX7 rating for water resistance and a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge (at 60 percent volume). The speaker also supports two device connections simultaneously, and features different input modes, including AUX and TF card. The Boat Stone 352 is currently selling for Rs 1,499 on Amazon.

JBL’s Go 2 is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker that allows 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. It has built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone, along with options such as AUX for input. There is IPX7 waterproofing on the body, which comes in five colours. The JBL Go 2 is available for Rs 1,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,999 on Amazon.

The Boat Stone 650 comes with 10W speakers and an 1800mAh battery that last up to seven hours. The body of the speaker is IPX5 rated for protection against water and dust. It also has dual connectivity, featuring both Bluetooth and AUX cable port. The Boat Stone 650 is currently selling for Rs 1,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,990.

JBL’s Infinity Fuze 100 is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker that comes with equaliser modes and an IPX7 waterproof design. There is support for both Bluetooth and AUX input on the speaker, along with Dual Speaker Connect Technology that allows you to pair two speakers for a stereo output. It is currently available at a price of Rs 1,699, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.

The Zebronics ZEB-VITA comes with support for AUX input and microSD card, besides Bluetooth. The speaker also has a microphone that you can use to take calls on the speaker. There is 10W output on the speaker, along with a charging time of 4-5 hours. It is currently selling for Rs 899 on Amazon.