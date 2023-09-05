Best GPS trackers: Car GPS trackers are devices that can show a vehicle’s location and driving data on a user’s cell phone in real time. They can also monitor factors like average vehicle speed and health, and offer roadside help in case of emergencies. Trackers vary in shape, size, and price, and many of them need a monthly fee for their services. Car GPS trackers can have many benefits for car owners or users. If you are looking for a good car GPS tracker, you can check out our list of the best ones in the market.

Best GPS trackers for car that you can buy in India

Onelap GO wireless GPS tracker

It comes with a 10,000mAh battery with a charging USB cable and 12 12-month Android + iOS app subscription. It comes with a free SIM card with an unlimited net pack. Its features include live GPS tracking, travel history data, and daily stats such as total distance, run time, idle time, stoppage time, maximum speed and average speed of a vehicle using smart and interactive graphs. It also has Geo-fences and over-speed limit features to get alerts when a Vehicle/Kid enters/exits zones such as offices, schools and more. You can also call on the device to listen to the voice around it.

Onelap GO wireless GPS tracker is available for Rs 5,120.

Fleettrack GPS tracker

It is compatible with all types of vehicles with connecting wires and comes with 12 months of SIM card data. Its special features include remote engine lock, which can also be enabled by ordering relay from customer care, anti-theft alarm, geofencing, six months of location history and 12 months of graphical analytics.

Fleettrack GPS tracker is available for Rs 2,599.

LocoNav Ride wired GPS tracker

This tracker comes with 12 months of data included in the pre-installed Airtel SIM card. It allows users to create geofences around frequently visited locations and receive instant alerts. It also gives an anti-theft alert immediately when someone tries to tamper with the device. It also has customized alerts and remotely monitors vehicle safety with features such as ignition on/off, stoppage, sharp turn, overspeeding, harsh acceleration, harsh braking, crash, and more.

LocoNav Ride wired GPS tracker is available for Rs 2,178.

Ajjas GPS tracker

This tracker device is compatible with bikes and cars and comes with a pre-activated inbuilt SIM card with one year of data and a free one-year on-door replacement warranty. Its special feature includes live GPS tracking with ride history, anti-theft alert and accident alert.

Ajjas GPS tracker is available for Rs 3,040.

LocoNav Pro wireless GPS tracker

It allows users to monitor vehicle safety with features like theft, ignition on/off, geofence, stoppage, sharp turn, overspeeding, harsh acceleration, harsh braking, crash, and more. It also has features for monitoring critical engine health parameters such as Engine RPM, Coolant Temp, Throttle Position, Fuel Level, Odometer, Fault Codes, Run Time since Engine Start and more. In addition to this, users can download six months of location and engine health history.

LocoNav Pro wireless GPS tracker is available for Rs 3,988.