Apple Watch Series 11 Price Drops To Its Lowest On Flipkart Ahead Of Republic Day Sale! Save Rs 10,401 THIS Way

Since its launch back in September 2025, the Apple Watch Series 11 has witnessed its first-ever price drop. The premium Apple Watch can be purchased with a massive discount, that too without worrying about the bank offers or exchange deals.

If you were planning to get your hands on a premium smartwatch, then this is a great chance to save big. Here is everything to know about the Apple Watch Series 11 deal.

Apple Watch Series 11 Price Cut

The 42mm variant of Apple Watch Series 11 was launched at a starting price of Rs 46,900. Right now, Flipkart is offering it for just Rs 37,999, which is a flat 18 per cent off. Also Read: Tim Cook Could Step Down As Apple CEO This Year: Here’s The Next Top Contender

Moreover, you can get 10 per cent off with up to Rs 1500 off on the HDFC Bank credit card EMI option. This will accumulate a discount of Rs 10,401 along with a price drop.

If you are looking for a bigger design, then know that another Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm variant is also available with a steep discount. You can get it for Rs 39,999, instead of the launch price of Rs 49,900.

Apple Watch Series 11 Specifications And Features

The Watch Series 11 keeps things simple but solid. It comes with a clean, durable design, a scratch-resistant Ion-X glass display, and up to 24 hours of battery life. You can also make calls, send texts, or reach emergency services directly from the watch using 5G, even without your iPhone nearby.

On the health side, it now adds hypertension alerts and a sleep score, making it easier to keep an eye on how your body is doing. With watchOS 26, you also get features like Work Buddy and one-handed gestures, which make everyday use a little smoother.

The Series 11 is available in aluminium colours like space grey, jet black, rose gold, and silver, along with polished titanium options in natural, gold, and slate.