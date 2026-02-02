Apple launches Valentine’s Day cashback offers on iPhone 17, MacBook Air, and more

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Apple India is rolling out festive offers, cashback on some of its most popular products. The tech giant announced its Valentine’s Day Sale via its official India website, revealing some of the best deals, discount, and offers on several products, including the iPhone 17 series, MacBook Air, and Pro models, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Rather than offering direct price cuts, Apple is allowing buyers to have bank-backed cashback offers and deals.

Apple Valentine’s Day Sale

MacBook Air M4

Macbook Air is available with an instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000, allowing it to be available at Rs 89,900. To recall, the original price of this 13-inch laptop was Rs 99,000. The cashback can be applied via several bank cards, including ICICI, Axis, and American Express. The cardholders can automatically spot the discount at the time of checkout.

MacBook Pro

Apple is also putting MacBook Pro lineup under the Valentine’s Day festive deals. The 14-inch laptop was initially priced at Rs 1,69,900, however, now it is available at Rs 1,59,900 during the offer. Talking about the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chipset, it is available at Rs 2,39,900, down from its original price of RS 2,49,900.

Vijay Sales Offer

If you are looking for even more discounts, then you can look on Vijay Sales, offering stronger deals on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The base variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at Rs 89,990, and additional Rs 5,000 savings are available on ICICI and Axis bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 84,990.

iPhone 17

As far as iPhone 17 lineup is concerned, it gets an instant cashback of Rs 5000, allowing buyers to purchase the standard iPhone 17 at Rs 77,900. Additionally, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also comes with Rs 4000 cashback.

iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Apple has extended the Valentine’s Day discounts to wearables and tablets as well. The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with Rs 4,000 off, while the Apple Watch SE 3 gets a Rs 2,000 cashback. AirPods Pro (3rd generation) and AirPods 4 are available with Rs 1,000 instant cashback.

For tablet buyers, the iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch models get Rs 4,000 cashback. The standard iPad and iPad mini are also discounted, with offers going up to Rs 3,000.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source