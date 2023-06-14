Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 58,499 is a deal worth checking out.

Apple’s iPhone 13 was released back in 2021 but it is still one of the most popular iPhones in India. That’s mainly due to its price. The iPhone 14 retails for Rs 10,000 more and it offers minor upgrades. That plus the sale price of phone in the past Flipkart sale made it a steal deal. Also Read - How to find, change your MAC address on your Apple PC: A step-by-step guide

However, the device went back to its regular price for some time that’s above Rs 60,000. But now, in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the smartphone is available at an attractive price of Rs 58,499. Additionally, there are some offers that make this deal worth checking out. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Apple Days sale: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max get massive discount on Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 13 which usually retails above Rs 60,000 is now available for Rs 58,499. Additionally, those with HDFC Bank cards are eligible to get 10 percent off up to Rs 1,000 on EMI transactions. This makes the final price of the phone Rs 57,499. Also Read - Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, top offers

Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is available in Product Red, Blue, and Green color options.

Should you buy iPhone 13 in 2023?

The Apple iPhone 13 is still one of the most value-for-money iPhones in 2023. Since the iPhone 14 offers only a few minor upgrades, the iPhone 13 could be your best bet at this price point.

The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. It has Ceramic Sheild glass and a 1200 nits peak brightness. It is worth noting that the device does not have a high refresh rate support like the Pro models or other Android devices.

It sports a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. Upfront, the device has a 12MP camera for clicking selfies.

The device is powered by a 5nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It is a Hexa-core processor having 4-core GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The storage isn’t expandable on the phone.

As for the battery, it packs a 3,240mAh cell, which might sound disappointing if you are an Android user. However, it is said to offer a day’s battery thanks to Apple’s optimization. Speaking of which, the device boots on iOS 15 out of the box but is upgradable to iOS 16 and the latest iOS 17.