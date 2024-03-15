Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Amazon is hosting the Smartphone Holi on the platform offering up to 40 percent discounts on top smartphones across different price segments. Additionally, buyers can also get up to Rs 2,250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions. Bank of Baroda cardholders get up to Rs 1,500 instant discounts on CC and EMI transactions.

If you are planning to get a brand-new smartphone for yourself, this is the right time to do so. To make your purchase more informed and convenient, we have listed some of the top smartphone deals under Rs 20,000 in the sale.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 on Amazon. However, with a bank discount of Rs 1,000, buyers can grab it for just Rs 16,999. This is the most affordable OnePlus phone. It comes with a 6.72-inch punch-hole LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a 108MP triple-rear camera system and a 16MP selfie snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The device runs on Android 13 OS.

The latest iQOO Z9 5G is available at a discounted price on Amazon. The device costs Rs 19,999 for the base variant, but with bank offers, it can be grabbed for just Rs 17,999. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP OIS dual-rear camera system and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W Flash Charge. The smartphone runs on Android 14 OS and has Funtouch OS 14 on top. It also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G costs Rs 9,990 on Amazon, a drop from its usual Rs 12,490 pricing. Additionally, buyers can avail of Rs 999 bank discounts with select bank cards. The Galaxy M14 5G is one of the cheapest Samsung 5G phones. It comes with a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It boasts a 50MP triple-rear camera system and a 13MP front camera. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset and packs a massive 6,000mAh battery. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots on Android 13 OS and has One UI 5 on top.

These are some of the top smartphone deals you can consider on Amazon.