comscore
English | हिंदी
16 Mar, 2024 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsHow ToOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale has up to 40 percent discount on smartphones across price segments. There are two best deals on phones under Rs 40,000. Read to check the deals.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Mar 16, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

OnePlus 12R 5G
OnePlus 12R 5G

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting the Smartphone Holi Sale on the platform.
  • The sale offers up to 40 percent discount on phones across price segments.
  • There are two notable deals under Rs 40,000 that you can consider in the sale.

Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Amazon is hosting the Smartphone Holi Sale on the platform offering up to 40 percent discounts on phones across different price segments. Even newly launched smartphones are up for sale at a discount. Some have flat discounts on MRP, while others have bank offers. If you are planning to buy a new upper mid-range smartphone, this is the time to buy one. We have curated some of the top options in this article to help you make a more informed purchase decision. Let’s take a look at the deals.

READ MORE
Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Top deals on phones under Rs 20,000

OnePlus 12R at Rs 38,999

The newly launched OnePlus 12Rs is priced at Rs 39,999 on Amazon. It has a Rs 1,000 bank card discount on the following banks: ICICI Bank and OneCard. With the offer, the device can be purchased for Rs 38,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO 5 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a dual-rear camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 14 and has Androdi 14 underneath.

READ MORE
Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Tyre Inflators you can buy under Rs 2,000

READ MORE
Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Top TWS earbuds with ANC under 5,000

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G at Rs 35,999

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G costs Rs 37,999 on Amazon. It has an additional discount with bank cards of Rs 2,000. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank card holders can get the discount offer. Upon applying the offer, the final price of the phone goes down to Rs 35,999, which is a steal deal. The Neo 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for blazing-fast 120W charging. It runs on Android 14 OS out of the box and has FuntouchOS 14 on top.

These are two of the best upper-midrange smartphones you can currently buy on Amazon. Both come with a year-old flagship chipset, best-in-class screens, and big batteries. You can decide between the OS and the fast charging speeds and consider anyone for purchase.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Amazon saleAmazon Smartphone Holi Saleiqoo neo 9 prooneplus 12rsmartphones under 40000

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language