Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Amazon is hosting the Smartphone Holi Sale on the platform offering up to 40 percent discounts on phones across different price segments. Even newly launched smartphones are up for sale at a discount. Some have flat discounts on MRP, while others have bank offers. If you are planning to buy a new upper mid-range smartphone, this is the time to buy one. We have curated some of the top options in this article to help you make a more informed purchase decision. Let’s take a look at the deals.

The newly launched OnePlus 12Rs is priced at Rs 39,999 on Amazon. It has a Rs 1,000 bank card discount on the following banks: ICICI Bank and OneCard. With the offer, the device can be purchased for Rs 38,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO 5 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a dual-rear camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 14 and has Androdi 14 underneath.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G costs Rs 37,999 on Amazon. It has an additional discount with bank cards of Rs 2,000. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank card holders can get the discount offer. Upon applying the offer, the final price of the phone goes down to Rs 35,999, which is a steal deal. The Neo 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for blazing-fast 120W charging. It runs on Android 14 OS out of the box and has FuntouchOS 14 on top.

These are two of the best upper-midrange smartphones you can currently buy on Amazon. Both come with a year-old flagship chipset, best-in-class screens, and big batteries. You can decide between the OS and the fast charging speeds and consider anyone for purchase.