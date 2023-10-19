OnePlus Open India launch: OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Open in India and its markets around the globe. The much-awaited OnePlus Open is the company’s first foldable smartphone and it comes with Flexion Hinge, which the company says fold the screen in a water-drop design to provide a gentle folding angle without increasing the thickness of the device when folded. In India, the newly launched OnePlus Open competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G and the Google Pixel Fold.

READ MORE OnePlus Open launch today: When and where to watch the launch event Live

Ahead of the OnePlus Open‘s sale in India, here is everything you need to know about it:

OnePlus Open India price and availability

The OnePlus Open costs Rs 1,39,999 in India. Pre-orders for the phone will begin on October 19 with the open sale beginning on October 27. As a part of pre-order details, OnePlus is offering Rs 8,000 off as a part of trade-in bonus, up to Rs 5,000 off on purchases made using ICICI Bank and OnCard Instant Bank discounts. Interested buyers will also offer interest-free EMIs up to 12 months. Buyers will also get JioPlus benefits worth Rs 15,000.

As a part of the first sale, the company is offering 100GB of Google One pace free for six months. It is also offering six-months of YouTube Premium and three months of Microsoft 365 support to the buyers.

As far as availability is concerned, the phone will be available at OnePlus.in, Amazon India, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital and select partner stores.

OnePlus Open India specifications and features

The OnePlus Open comes comes with a 7.82-inch ProXDR display with a screen resolution of 2440 x 2268 pixels, a dynamic screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of 2,800 nits and 1440Hz PMW frequency dimming. On the outside, the phone sports a 6.31-inch ProXDR cover display with a resolution of 2384×1116 pixels, a dynamic screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,800 nits and 1440Hz PMW frequency dimming. While the cover display is protected by Ceramic Shield, the main display and ultra thin glass on the inside. As mentioned before, it sports Flexion hinge design that folds the two halves of the screen in the shape of a water droplet reducing the crease and gap between the two halves. It uses Titanium alloy, Zirconium amorphous alloy and carbon-fiber design that not only makes the device lighter but also strengthens the hinge. It is worth noting that this is the same hinge that Oppo is using in its Oppo Find N3 Flip and Find N3 foldable phones.

In addition to this, the OnePlus Open sports the company’s iconic Alert Slider button but with several optimisations. OnePlus says that the external size of the Alert Slider button has been increased, and its position in the middle frame has been adjusted to make it more convenient for one-handed operation.

Coming to the internals, the OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) that is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage space. The phone runs Android 13-based Oxygen OS. OnePlus says that it will provide four years of software updates and five years of security updates. OnePlus has partnered with BWM, which will enable users to use this phone to unlock their cars. The phone is backed by a 4,805mAh battery that is coupled with a 67W SuperVOOC charger. It has 5G and Wi-Fi 7 for connectivity.

In terms of the camera, the phone uses Hassleblad’s tech to improve its camera performance. At the back, it has a 48MP primary camera with Sony’s LYTIA-T808 ‘Pixel Stacked’ CMSO sensor and Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS) feature, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera and on the inside, it has a 20MP camera. Additionally, the phone supports Dolby Vision for videos and Dolby Atmos for audio.

Coming to the colours, the OnePlus Open comes in two colours — Emerald Dusk with chrome finish and Voyager Black with matte frost and faux leather finish.