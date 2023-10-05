The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on October 8 for everyone and a day early for Prime members. There will be several products across different categories available on sale at a discounted price. Ahead of the sale, Amazon is offering some products at a slightly cheaper price on Amazon. If you are someone who is looking to purchase an Air Fryer, there are several different options available on the shopping platform. That said, we have curated some of the top Air Fryers that you can buy on Amazon.

The list includes Air Fryers from brands like Philips, Prestige, INALSA, Pigeon, and Morphy Richards. The Air Fryers in this list range from around Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000.

Pigeon Healthifry Air Fryer is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,349. It is the best-selling Air Fryer in the budget segment on Amazon. It comes with 1200W power. It has a 4.2L capacity and comes with a non-stick basket. The Air Fryer has a minimum temperature of 80 degrees and a maximum temperature of 200 degrees.

Prestige Electric Air Fryer comes with an MRP of Rs 6,995 but is available on Amazon at Rs 3,995. The Air Fryer comes with a compact cylindrical design. It has 1200W power and features a temperature range from 80 to 200 degrees. It has up to 30 minutes of timer which you can control with the physical knob.

INALSA Air Fryer is available in different sizes ranging from 4.2L to 6.5L. There are digital, manual, and WiFi options available. However, the digital Air Fryer is one of the top-selling options and is available at Rs 4,395. It comes with 1400W power and has a 4.2L capacity. The Air Fryer comes with Smart Aircrisp technology and has touch controls and a digital display.

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer is now available at Rs 7,299 on Amazon. It also comes in an analog/manual model, but the new Digital model is the best-seller out of the two. This Air Fryer has a 5L capacity and comes with 1500W power. Similar to other digital Air Fryers, it also has a digital display and supports touch controls.

The basic Philips Air Fryer is one of the most popular Air Fryers in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. It comes with a 1400W power and has a 4.1L capacity. The Air Fryer has Rapid Air Technology and a maximum temperature support of 200 degrees.