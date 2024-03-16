Amazon Deals: Amazon is hosting its weekly deals on the platform and there are some notable deals for gamers. Gaming headphones are now available at up to 72 percent discount on the shopping portal. The discount is valid for all top brands including HyperX, Zebronics, Boat, and others. We have curated some of the top deals on gaming headphones under Rs 5,000.

Boat Immortal IM-700 Gaming headphones are priced at Rs 2,799 on Amazon, which is 60 percent off the listed price. The headphones come with 50mm drivers and support 7.1 PC virtual surround sound. It has RGB LED lights and a remote control to adjust them. The cable is braided on this one, and it has a USB port and a microphone.

Zebronics’ Havoc Premium Gaming headphones are available at a 33 percent discount on Amazon. The headset features 50mm Neodymium Drivers and comes with extra soft ear cushions. It supports Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive experience. The headset boasts LED lighting. It also comes with a microphone having a pop filter.

These are some of the best deals on gaming headphones in the weekly sale.