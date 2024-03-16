comscore
English | हिंदी
16 Mar, 2024 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsHow ToOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Sale: Gaming headphones get up to 72 percent off

Amazon Sale: Gaming headphones get up to 72 percent off

Amazon offers up to 75 percent off on top gaming headphones on the platform. Top headphones from Boat, Zebronics, and other brands are on sale.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Mar 16, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

Gaming headphones
Gaming headphones

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting its weekly deals on the platform.
  • The weekly sale offers up to 72 percent discount on top gaming headphones.
  • Boat and Zebronics headphones have also been discounted in the sale.

Amazon Deals: Amazon is hosting its weekly deals on the platform and there are some notable deals for gamers. Gaming headphones are now available at up to 72 percent discount on the shopping portal. The discount is valid for all top brands including HyperX, Zebronics, Boat, and others. We have curated some of the top deals on gaming headphones under Rs 5,000.

READ MORE
Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Boat Immortal IM-700 Gaming headphones

Boat Immortal IM-700 Gaming headphones are priced at Rs 2,799 on Amazon, which is 60 percent off the listed price. The headphones come with 50mm drivers and support 7.1 PC virtual surround sound. It has RGB LED lights and a remote control to adjust them. The cable is braided on this one, and it has a USB port and a microphone.

READ MORE
Amazon Smartphone Holi Sale: Top deals on phones under Rs 20,000

READ MORE
Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Tyre Inflators you can buy under Rs 2,000

Zebronics Havoc Premium Gaming headset

Zebronics’ Havoc Premium Gaming headphones are available at a 33 percent discount on Amazon. The headset features 50mm Neodymium Drivers and comes with extra soft ear cushions. It supports Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive experience. The headset boasts LED lighting. It also comes with a microphone having a pop filter.

These are some of the best deals on gaming headphones in the weekly sale.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

amazon dealsAmazon saleGamingGaming Headphonesgaming headset

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language