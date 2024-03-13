Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale: Amazon India is hosting the Mega Electronics Days sale in India. This sale began on March 11 and it will go on until March 18. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices such as laptops, smartwatches and headphones. In addition to discounts on products, the company is also offering up to 10 percent instant discount on the purchases made using ICICI Bank credit card and debit card.

So, if you are looking for a pair of headphones, here are our top picks under Rs 10,000:

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Over Ear Headphones

This pair of headphones is available at a price of Rs 9,990. It comes in Black and White colour variants. These headphones sport active noise cancellation feature along with a 30-hour battery life, and support for Siri and Google Assistant. It has Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

These earphones are priced at Rs 4,490 and are available in Taupe, Blue, Black, and White colour variants. It comes with a 50-hour battery life and three minutes of charge gives 90 minutes of playback time. Additionally, these headphones offer EQ Custom controls along with Multipoint connection and Fast Pair for connectivity. These headphones also support various virtual assistants including Google Assistant and Siri.

boAt Nirvana 751 headphones

These headphones are priced at Rs 3,999 and are available in a total of six colour variants. These headphones come with an Active Noise Cancellation feature along with up to 33dB Hybrid ANC. On the battery front, these headphones offer 54 hours of playtime with ANC mode turned on and up to 65 hours of playtime without the ANC turned on. It features support for fast charging technology such that 10 minutes of charging time offers a runtime of 10 hours. Apart from this, these headphones also offer Ambient Sound Mode and integrated sound controls.

Sennheiser HD 458

These headphones are priced at Rs 9,591 and they come with an active noise cancellation feature along with support for an equiliser, a podcast mode and virtual assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant. For connectivity, these headphones have USB-C and Bluetooth 5.0. It offers a 30-hour battery life, and it takes two hours of time to charge these headphones completely.