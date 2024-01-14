Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top deals on water purifiers

Water purifiers are increasingly using multi-stage filtration processes to ensure the best water quality. By combining different technologies, such as activated carbon filters, UV sterilisation, and reverse osmosis, these purifiers can effectively eliminate various contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals, from the water. Water purifiers are ideal for anyone who wants to protect themselves from microbial pathogens or harmful chemicals in their water supply. If you’ve been waiting for a reduction in water purifier prices, this is a right opportunity. We have listed a selection of the finest water purifier currently available at a reduced price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

Sure From Aquaguard Delight

This water purifier equipped with RO, UV, and a taste adjuster, and can handle all types of water sources, including tankers, borewells, and municipal water. It’s designed to manage TDS levels up to 2000 PPM. Key features include a storage capacity of six litres, LED alerts for full tank, service due, and cartridge replacement. The purification process involves seven stages, inclusive of UV e-boiling and post-carbon.

Sure From Aquaguard Delight is available for Rs 7,699 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Kent Supreme RO Water

This water purifier employs a comprehensive purification system that includes RO, UF, and TDS Control. It features an in-tank UV LED that ensures the longevity of the purified water’s purity. It’s designed to purify a variety of water sources, including brackish, tap, and municipal water. With an 8-litre tank capacity, it can purify up to 20 litres of water per hour.

Kent Supreme RO Water is currently available for Rs 13,949 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

HUL Pureit Eco

The HUL Pureit Eco water purifier features ultraviolet and reverse osmosis technologies, along with a mechanical filtration process. It boasts a capacity of 10 litres and offers an advanced seven-stage purification system to guarantee 100 percent RO water. It’s capable of handling TDS up to 2000ppm and is engineered to purify water from various sources, including borewells, tankers, and tap water.

HUL Pureit Eco is currently available for Rs 13,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

AO Smith Z5

This water purifier employs an eight-stage purification process that includes a Pre-filter, Sediment filter, Advance Recovery Technology, SCB filter, Side Stream RO membrane, Alkaline Min-Tech, ZX Double Protection Dual Filter, Post Carbon block, and Silver Charged Membrane Technology. It’s designed to treat water from a variety of sources – municipal, tanker, and borewell – with TDS levels ranging from 200 to 2000. The purifier features a digital display and has a tank capacity of five litres.

AO Smith Z5 is currently available for Rs 13,998 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Havells Fab

This water purifier utilizes both RO and UV purification methods across seven stages, including germicidal UV-C. In addition to the iProtect auto water cut-off feature, it provides user-friendly alerts for self-diagnosis, the purification process, cartridge lifespan, full tank, low water pressure, and error notifications for UV, SV, and pump failure. It adjusts the pH of the purified water and enriches it with trace elements such as Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium, Copper, Zinc, etc. The purifier has a storage capacity of seven litres.

Havells Fab is currently available for Rs 10,699 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.