Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 5000

Smartwatches are amazing products of technology, simplifying health and fitness tracking for us. They provide a convenient way to manage smartphone notifications right from your wrist. With voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant, these watches enable hands-free operation through voice commands. If you find these features interesting and considering buying a smartwatch, this article will be beneficial for you. It includes a list of the top smartwatches available in India for under Rs 5000 during the Amazon Great Republic Sale.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

This smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and boasts a battery life of seven days. It can be fully charged in just two hours. It’s designed to monitor your activities and comes with a MEMS Microphone to ensure clear calls. The watch supports advanced Bluetooth calling with Tru SyncTM technology, has a functional crown, and offers an Always On Display.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is available for Rs 2,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Fastrack Limitless FS1

This smartwatch features a 1.95-inch horizon curve display and supports SingleSync Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth v5.3. It is powered by an ATS Chipset and boasts a battery life of up to 5 days. The watch is equipped with built-in Alexa, allowing users to set alarms, and reminders, or even add groceries to their cart. It offers over 150 trendy watch faces for personalization. Additionally, users can control music directly from the watch and even use it to control the in-app camera for taking selfies and other photos.

Fastrack Limitless FS1 is available for Rs 1,799 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Fire-Boltt Visionary

This smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels and an Always On feature. It boasts a peak brightness of 700 nits. The battery life extends up to two days with Bluetooth calling and up to five days without Bluetooth calling and the Always On Display. The watch is compatible with Bluetooth version 5.0 and higher, iOS 7.0 and higher, and Android version 4.4 and higher. It offers an internal storage capacity of approximately 128MB and has an IP68 rating.

Fire-Boltt Visionary is available for Rs 2,199 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

boAt Ultima Chronos

Equipped with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, this smartwatch features an Always-On Display and Wake gesture, providing easy access to crucial information. It offers over 700 fitness and sports routines to select from. The watch supports Bluetooth calling and allows you to customise watch faces with the DIY Watch Face Studio. It also provides live sports scores. Additional features include Female Wellness, heart rate and SPO2 monitoring, energy and sleep score, and an IP67 rating.

boAt Ultima Chronos is available for Rs 1,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.