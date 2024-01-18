Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top deals on neckbands under Rs 1000

Wireless earphones are the latest trend and the way forward. Many top mobile phone brands have eliminated the earphone jack from their newest models and switched to a fully wireless mode. This means it’s time to embrace wireless earphones and say goodbye to the messy wire. Here we give you a list of the best wireless earphones under Rs 1000 that you can buy during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

boAt Rockerz 245 v2 Pro

The earphones are equipped with ENx technology and ensure crystal-clear calls. The neckband boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. Additionally, Boat provides an IPX5 rating and supports rapid charging with these earphones.

boAt Rockerz 245 v2 Pro is available for Rs 899 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Infinity – JBL Glide N120

These earphones come with metal earbuds and dual equalisers. They have 12mm drivers and support Bluetooth v5.0. They are IPX5-rated for sweat protection and provide 7 hours of music playtime under optimum audio settings.

Infinity – JBL Glide N120 is available for Rs 798 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Amazon Basics

These earphones come with magnetic ear tips and provide a playtime of up to 30 hours. It has numerous controls that allow the user to toggle the volume, skip tracks, attend calls, and activate voice assistants. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and IPX6-rated for water and sweat protection.

Amazon Basics is available for Rs 499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Zebronics Jumbo Lite

These earphones come with metallic and magnetic earpieces and provide up to 70 hours of playback time. The neckband supports up to 50ms Low latency Gaming mode. It comes with Bluetooth v5.2 and supports dual pairing. The earphones come with an Environmental Noise Cancellation feature.

Zebronics Jumbo Lite is available for Rs 598 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Boult Audio FXCharge

These earphones come with 14.2mm bass drivers with Environmental noise cancellation. It provides a total of 32 hours of playback time and gives 7 hours of playback time on 5 minutes of charge. It supports Bluetooth v5.2 and dual pairing.

Boult Audio FXCharge is available for Rs 798 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.