Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale: Amazon is hosting the Prime Shopping Days Sale on the platform. The sale offers big discounts on electronics, including accessories and special gadgets. If you are looking for a tyre inflator so that you don’t come across any contingencies during your next road trip, this is the best time to buy one. We have curated some of the top digital tyre inflators that you can purchase on Amazon.

UN1QUE Digital Tyre Inflator for cars is available at a discount of 83 percent. It costs Rs 999 on Amazon. The digital tyre inflator comes with a 12V Dc portable air compressor with support for fast-speed air inflation. It can fill up the tyre from 0 PSI to 35 PSI in under 5 minutes.

GoMechanic Digital is available for a 46 percent discount on Amazon. It now costs only Rs 1,889. It comes with a unique design that is portable and easy to carry. It has a 12V DC portable air pump that has up to 150 PSI. It is suitable for both cars and bikes. The device also has a digital display on top to check the pressure and set the unit with the help of touch buttons. Further, it comes with features like auto cut-off and multiple nozzle support.

Agaro Primo Digital Tyre Inflator is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon, which is 56 percent off its listed price of Rs 4,499. The digital tyre inflator comes with a 120Watts, 12V compressor plug. It can offer up to 150 PSI and has features like MPS and auto shut-off. It also has a digital display and an LED light indicator. The tyre inflator has a portable design for carrying with you on road trips.

Qubo Smart Tyre Inflator is priced at Rs 2,145. With bank offers, you can grab it under Rs 2,000. It has an incredibly light and portable design and is suitable for cars and bikes. The device has a digital display and comes with 5 air fill modes. The digital tyre pressure inflator has up to 150 PSI and features like auto cut-off. It packs a 2x 2,000mAh battery offering long usage.

These are some of the top digital tyre inflators that you can buy for under Rs 2,000 on Amazon.