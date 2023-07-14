Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Early deals on washing machines

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner. The extravaganza of deals, discounts, and cashbacks across a range of product categories kicks off on July 15, but Amazon is treating customers with s

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner. The extravaganza of deals, discounts, and cashbacks across a range of product categories kicks off on July 15, but Amazon is treating customers with some early deals. Several products from different categories are already on sale with discounts and offers, giving Prime members an opportunity to purchase their favourite items before the rush.

Among other items, washing machines are also going to be available with big discounts during the sale. According to the shopping platform, you can get up to 55 percent off on best-selling washing machines from brands such as Samsung, LG, IFB, and Bosch among others. While some of them are fully-automatic front-load washing machines, you also have a variety of top-load washing machines, both fully automatic and semi-automatic.

If you are planning to buy a washing machine, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great window for you. What’s better is the early deals that save you the rush. Here are some early deals on washing machines.

Samsung 6kg Inverter 5-Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Samsung’s front-loading washing machine has a 6kg capacity, which is suitable for small families and bachelors. The machine rotates at 1,000 rpm and comes with 10 wash programmes. It also uses Samsung’s digital inverter technology, which utilises strong magnets for a quieter and more powerful performance. The Hygiene Steam cycle helps improve the cleaning quality of the wash. It will be available at Rs 23,490, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 26,900 during the sale.

LG 7kg 5-Star Inverer Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

In addition to offering fully automatic capabilities and a front-load tub, this LG washing machine also offers the ability to an in-built heater to warm up water for better washing of clothes. The machine comes with Hygiene Steam mode, as well as direct-drive technology for the best wash. It has 10 wash programmes and offers a spin speed of up to 1200rpm. You can get this LG washing machine for as low as Rs 29,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 43,990. You can also apply the coupon worth Rs 2,500 to save more.

Bosch 7kg 5-Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

This Bosch washing machine has a tub large enough for families. There are 15 wash programmes on it, along with an anti-tangle function that keeps clothes free from tangles and damage. Bosch claims the machine can spin at up to 1200rpm for quick drying. The machine also has anti-vibration side panels that reduce noise and vibration to a minimum. Instead of the listed price of Rs 48,590, the Bosch washing machine is available for Rs 31,490 right now.

IFB 6kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam

This IFB washing machine has a 6kg tub and features 8 wash programmes. This machine also features a Smart LED Lit Programme Selector Knob and a digital display. It supports 8 wash programmes and has a top spinning speed of 800rpm. As opposed to the listed price of Rs 27,090, the IFB washing machine is currently available for Rs 21,490. There is also a Rs 1,000 voucher that you can apply to bring down the cost.

