Amazon Mega Music Fest: Top TWS earbuds to buy under Rs 1,000

Amazon India is hosting Mega Music Fest in India. This fest began on March 6 and it will go on until March 10. During the course of this sale, the e-retail giant is offering discounts on the purchase of a variety of items such as neckbands, headphones, speakers, music systems and musical instruments. In addition to this, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made via SBI cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, the company is also offering discounts on the purchase of TWS earbuds. So, if you are looking for a pair of earbuds on a budget, here are our top picks under Rs 1,000:
These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 899 on Amazon India during the course of this sale. They come in a total of eight colour variants. The case of these earbuds has a tiny LCD display that shows the remaining battery. These earbuds offer up to 50 hours of run-time and they support fast charging technology wherein just five minutes of charging provides a runtime of 60 minutes. Additionally, they have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
These earbuds are available at a price of Rs 799 on Amazon India and they come in three colour variants. They offer up to 50 hours of battery life with a five-minute charge providing up to 60 minutes of charge time. They come with Quad Mics ENx tech and they have Bluetooth version 5.3 for connectivity.
These earbuds cost Rs 699 and they come in a single Blue colour variant with RGB highlights. They have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and they offer a playtime of 45 hours. They come with Environmental Noise Cancellation technology with Tru-Talk feature. They also come with fast charging technology.
Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 Smart
These earbuds cost Rs 699 and they come in a four colour variants. They have Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and they offer a playtime of 20 hours.
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
