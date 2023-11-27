Amazon Mega Music Fest: Top deals on TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000

Amazon Mega Music Fest: The season of sale isn’t over yet. After the Great Indian Festival, Amazon India has announced the Mega Music Fest on its platform in the country. This sale began on November 27, and it will go on until November 30. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts on the purchase of various devices including microphones, headphones, soundbars, musical instruments and TWS earbuds. In addition to discounts, Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI up to nine months and same day delivery option to the buyers. As the sale goes live, here are the top deals on TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 that you can buy on Amazon India.

These earbuds cost Rs 1,799 and they come in gunmetal black, green, cider cyan, bold black, olive green, pure white, thunder blue, and white colour variants. These TWS earbuds offer up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation and. They offer up to 42 hours of playtime and just 10 minutes of charge is capable of giving 150 minutes of runtime.

These earbuds cost Rs 1,499 and they come in classic black, olive black, cool grey, frost white, mysterious blue, rose gold and tranquil blue colour variants. These earbuds offer a runtime of up to 50 hours in total. Each earbud offers a playtime of nine hours. The earbuds can provide up to 180 minutes of playtime on just 10 minutes of charge. Additionally, they have a Beast Mode for low-latency and they have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

These earbuds cost just Rs 999, and they come in Blue, Cobalt Blue, Black, Grey, Navy Blue, Yellow and Yellow Black colour variants. They offer a low latency of 40ms along with hi-fidelity stereo sound. The case sports a 400mAh battery with LED lights and it supports fast-charging capabilities. The company says that 1.5 hours of charge gives 120 hours of standby time. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.0, Dual HD Mic for Clear Calls and quick connect.

These earbuds cost Rs 1,399 and they come in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. These earbuds offer up to 28 hours of total playback time and just 10 minutes of charge offers a 120 minutes playback. Additional features include support for Google Fast Pair and Intelligent Touch Controls.

These earbuds cost Rs 1,399 and they come in Black, Blue, White, Cosmic Black, Galaxy Green, Lunar Ivory and Stellar Brown colour variants. This pair of earbuds offers Environmental Noise Cancellation feature along with the ability connect and switch between two devices simultaneously. It comes with IPX5 dust and water-resistant covering, and they offer a runtime of up to 60 hours.