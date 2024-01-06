Amazon Mega Music Fest: Top deals on TWS earbuds

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Amazon is hosting the Mega Music Fest on the platform. The sale offers up to 65 percent off on TWS earbuds from across different brands. This not just includes budget TWS earbuds, but also premium ones. That said, if you want to purchase a pair of TWS earbuds, this is probably the right time.
We have curated some of the top deals on TWS earbuds in the Amazon Mega Music Fest.
Sony WF-100XM5 TWS earbuds are now available at a discount price of Rs 24,990. That’s 17 percent off its MRP 29,990.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is now priced at Rs 11,990 with bank discount. The listed price of the product is Rs 19,999. The TWS earbuds come with ANC.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
