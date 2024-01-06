comscore
06 Jan, 2024 | Saturday

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Top deals on TWS earbuds

Amazon Mega Music Fest Sale offers up to 65 percent off on top TWS earbuds from across different brands.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 06, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

Sony WF-1000XM5

Story Highlights

  • Amazon is hosting the Mega Music Fest on the platform.
  • The sale offers up to 65 percent off on headphones, including top TWS earbuds.
  • The sale commenced on January 4 and will end on January 7.

Amazon is hosting the Mega Music Fest on the platform. The sale offers up to 65 percent off on TWS earbuds from across different brands. This not just includes budget TWS earbuds, but also premium ones. That said, if you want to purchase a pair of TWS earbuds, this is probably the right time.

We have curated some of the top deals on TWS earbuds in the Amazon Mega Music Fest.

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony WF-100XM5 TWS earbuds are now available at a discount price of Rs 24,990. That’s 17 percent off its MRP 29,990.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is now priced at Rs 11,990 with bank discount. The listed price of the product is Rs 19,999. The TWS earbuds come with ANC.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Amazon Mega Music FestAmazon Mega Music Fest saleEarbudsTWS Earbuds

