Amazon Mega Music Fest: Top deals on speakers and soundbars

Amazon India has announced the Mega Music Fest sale. The sale will be live from August 25 to August 28, 2023. Under the sale, Amazon is offering up to 75 percent discount on headphones, party speakers and soundbars. In addition to this, interested buyers can avail extra discounts up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions, Rs 2,750 on One Card credit and debit card EMI transactions, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Federal Bank credit card, 7 percent instant discount HSBC credit card and 10 percent instant discount on Kotak Bank debit card and debit EMI transaction. If you were planning to buy a soundbar or a speaker and waiting for prices to drop, it is the right time to buy one. To help you out, we have compiled some deals for you.

Here are top deals on speakers and soundbars

boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar

It comes with a 2.1 Channel and wireless subwoofer and has dynamic LEDs, which adds to the beauty. You can control your playback options with ease via the master remote control or the soundbar control panel. It comes with wireless, wired and other forms of connectivity, viz. Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC). The soundbar is apt for different forms of entertainment as it offers different EQ modes: Music, Movies, News and 3D for a truly immersive listening experience.

boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar is currently available for Rs 8,498.

JBL Cinema SB271

JBL Cinema SB271 delivers a massive 220Watts of powerful sound from two full-range drivers. The wireless subwoofer delivers deep and thumping bass and a clutter-free experience. It comes with 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital audio and allows music streaming from mobile or tablet via Bluetooth connectivity. HDMI ARC and Optical connection allow a versatile setup. Users can also enhance voice clarity by just pressing the “Voice” button on the remote control.

JBL Cinema SB271 is currently priced at Rs 12,999.

Sony HT-A5000 A Series

It comes with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology that creates up to twelve phantom speakers from just four real speakers. It has 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos/DTS and Sound Field Optimisation, which calibrates to the environment to provide the best sound. It has a built-in dual subwoofer and comes with Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio.

Sony HT-A5000 A Series is currently available for Rs 85,990.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO

It comes with dual wireless satellites and a powerful subwoofer with a maximum output power of 525 watts. It has all the necessary connectivity options such as HDMI ARC, Optical input, AUX mode, wireless BT v5.0 (for audio streaming) and a USB pendrive port for max. 32GB for MP3 songs. It is compatible with smart TVs (with HDMI ARC, Optical and AUX connectivity), Set-top boxes / TV boxes (with Optical port and AUX), Laptops/tablets/smartphones (with wireless BT v5.0 and AUX for audio streaming). It comes with an LED display, which gives all the necessary information about the mode, volume levels and Bass / Treble levels set in the soundbar. It has a dedicated 16.5cm subwoofer for punchy and deep bass pronunciation.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO is currently available for Rs 15,999.

Tribit Bluetooth Speaker

It comes with bass radiators and dual 8W power drivers with Bluetooth 5.0 technology and voice input for Siri and Google Now. It has a lithium-ion battery that guarantees up to 24 hours of continuous lasting use and comes with a built-in mic. The new version has Type-C charging ports.

Tribit Bluetooth Speaker is currently available for Rs 2,799.