Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on soundbars under 10k

Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Amazon is hosting the Mega Electronics Days Sale on the platform. The sale began on January 20 and will end on January 28. The sale offers up to 75 percent off on electronics. Soundbars have also been discounted in the sale by up to 71 percent. If you want to get a soundbar for your home TV setup then, this is probably the best time to buy one.

Govo GOSurround 900 soundbar is now available at a 63 percent discount on Amazon. The soundbar is now available for Rs 6,599. It comes with a 200W speaker output and has features like deep bass and four EQ modes. The soundbar also has LED lights. It has connectivity options like Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI, and AUX.

Boat Aavante Bar Orion 160W soundbar is priced at Rs 6999 in the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. The soundbar comes with a 160W speaker output that is said to offer signature sound. It has multi-compatibility modes and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The soundbar comes with EQ controls and has a master remote control to adjust the volume. Furthermore, it also has dynamic LED lights on sides.

pTron Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar is now available for Rs 4,499, which is 69 percent off its listed price. The soundbar has a 120W speaker unit and several ports like HDMI, and AUX. It also has Bluetooth 5.3. It comes with four sound modes – Movie, Music, News, and Bass. The soundbar supports wall mounting. It comes with a remote to control the music and set EQ settings.

These are some of the top deals on sounds under Rs 5,000 on Amazon. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned in this article are subject to change, depending on the time of purchase. That said, hurry up and grab your favourite soundbar at a discounted price before the sale ends.