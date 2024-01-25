Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on over-ear headphones

Following the conclusion of its Great Republic Day sale, Amazon India has launched a new event – the Mega Electronic Days sale. This sale began on January 20, immediately after the Republic Day sale ended, and will continue until January 28. During this period, Amazon India is providing up to 75 percent off on items such as laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more. If you’re considering purchasing over-ear headphones, now is the perfect time. Here is a list of top over-ear headphones available at a discount on Amazon.

boAt Nirvana 751

This headphone delivers high-quality audio with 40mm drivers and is equipped with ASAP charge technology that provides up to 10 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge, and up to 65 hours in standard playback mode. Additional features include noise cancellation, voice assistant, Bluetooth 5.0, a built-in microphone for calls, an AUX input, and a 33dB Hybrid ANC for enhanced sound control.

boAt Nirvana 751 is available for Rs 3,999 on Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM4

This headphone comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Headphones use an array of smart technologies such as a proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors. The headphones provide up to 30 hrs of playtime on a single charge and quick charge for a 10-minute charge gives 5 hours of playback time. It can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time and it has touch controls to change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip.

Sony WH-1000XM4 is available for Rs 19,990 on Amazon.

boAt Rockerz 450

The Boat Rockerz 450 headphone is equipped with 40mm drivers that enhance HD bass throughout the day. It boasts a substantial battery life of 15 hours for uninterrupted listening. The Rockerz 450 is designed with an ergonomic structure and a lightweight build, intended to serve as an over-ear headphone with a charging time of three hours. It also offers a dual-mode feature, enabling it to connect to both Bluetooth and an auxiliary cable at the same time.

boAt Rockerz 450 is available for Rs 1,599 on Amazon.

Sennheiser Momentum 4

This headphone has 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive. It has Adaptive Noise Cancellation with an Adjustable Transparency Mode. It gives up to 60 hours of playback time with fast charging. The headphone has four digital beamforming microphones to ensure high-quality voice pick-up and automatically suppress wind noise.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 is available for Rs 27,990 on Amazon.

JBL Tune 770NC

This headphone comes with Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient sound control modes. It has Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio (*) Wirelessly stream high-quality JBL Pure Bass Sound from your smartphone with the help of the latest Bluetooth technology. Optimize the Bluetooth performance with the Smart Audio & Video feature in the JBL Headphones app by selecting the Audio (for the best sound quality) or the Video (for optimal gaming and video output) modes. It has buttons on the ear-cup to manage calls and sound.

JBL Tune 770NC is available for Rs 6,999 on Amazon.