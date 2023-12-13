Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: If you are somewhat of a techie or a music lover, you must have a Bluetooth speaker in your possession. In recent years, Bluetooth speakers have become widely popular as they are compact and portable. All you need to do to start listening to music is to connect your phone to the speaker via Bluetooth and play the track.

Having said that, Amazon has several Bluetooth speaker options up for sale in its Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can find budget options under Rs 1,000 at a discounted price. Let’s take a look at the top budget Bluetooth speaker deals in the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale.

Zebronics ZEB-County 3W wireless Bluetooth speaker is available at 45 percent off its MRP. It is priced at only Rs 549 on Amazon. The speaker has a compact design and a handle to carry it with you on the move. It’s a 3W speaker unit that can not only play songs via Bluetooth but also stream FM. It also has an Aux cable, an SD card support, and call functionality.

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs 699 in the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. It is a 5W speaker with a tiny form factor. It is a Made in India speaker that’s boosted for bass. Mivi claims that the speaker has a run time of up to 12 hours. It comes in multiple color options like Green, Blue, Orange, Turquoise, and others.

JBL-backed Infinity’s Clubz Mini wireless Bluetooth speaker is now priced at Rs 849, which is 58 percent off its MRP. It is a 2.5W speaker that has a compact form factor. It is tuned for Deep Bass and has a microphone for calling and asking queries to the voice assistant. The speaker has Bluetooth 5.0 support and is advertised to offer 5 hours of playtime.

Boat Stone 135 Portable Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 999 on Amazon. It is a 5W speaker with a total playtime of up to 11 hours. It has multi-connectivity modes and an IPX4 water resistance rating. Interestingly, the Bluetooth speaker also has FM mode and a microphone for hands-free calling. The speaker also has voice assistant support.

Portronics SoundDrum Bluetooth speaker is available at Rs 999 on Amazon. It comes with a 10W speaker unit and has powerful bass. The speaker also comes with an in-built FM and is claimed to offer 5 to 6 hours of non-stop music playtime. Additionally, there’s a microphone on the speaker for hands-free calling.