Amazon has begun its Mega Electronic Days sale in India. The sale offers massive discounts on electronics from across different categories. If you are a gamer or want to be one, having good gaming accessories is essential. The Mega Electronic Days has offers on accessories like keyboards, mouse, and headsets.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the top deals on gaming accessories in the Amazon sale.

If you are looking for a gaming headset, Razer’s BlackShark V2 X is a good wired option to consider under Rs 4,000.

The headset is available at Rs 3,999 on Amazon, which is 50 percent off its MRP. The gaming headset has a black and green theme with giant ear cushions. These ear cushions have foam inside for comfort. The headset has 50mm drivers and features 7.1 Surround Sound support. Razer says that the headset is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series consoles.

Logitech G304 wireless gaming mouse is now available at Rs 2,995, which is 21 percent off its MRP. It comes with 12,000 DPI and has 6 programmable buttons. The mouse has 250 hours of battery life and comes with onboard memory. It is compatible with PC and Mac. As for weight, it weighs 99 grams. It runs on a single AA battery.

Looking for a portable gaming keyboard? One that fits in your travel bag and lets you game on vacations. Have a look at the MageGee Portable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It is priced at Rs 2,249 on Amazon and comes in multiple color options. It comes in dual-tone or triple-tone design and has Blue switches. It has 68 keys so there’s no dedicated number pad. It is an LED backlit keyboard with separate arrow keys.

If you want a full-sized keyboard, the Redgear Shadow Blade Mechanical Gaming Keyboard can be your best bet. It is priced at Rs 2,499 on Amazon. The keyboard has RGB LED lighting and comes with all the essential keys. It also has a media control knob and wrist support for a comfortable gaming experience. The keyboard has Blue Switches with removable keycaps. Redgear offers 1 year of warranty on the product.

These are some of the top deals on gaming accessories available on Amazon in its Mega Electronic Days sale.