Amazon Laptop Days Sale: Amazon India is hosting Laptop Days Sale in India. The sale began on December 6, and it will go on until December 8. In addition to discounts on individual products, Amazon India is also offering up to Rs 40,000 off on laptops on its platform. Furthermore, the e-retail company is offering up to Rs 10,000 off on exchanging old laptops with the new ones and up to nine months of no-cost EMI. The list of offers also includes an additional discount of Rs 1,000 off to Prime subscribers and five percent instant discount on Canara bank debit card transactions. So, if you are planning to buy a new laptop, here are five premium laptops that will cost you less than Rs 40,000 during the sale:

This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 220 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop that is coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. It runs Windows 11 operating system. It is backed by a 45Wh battery that can provide up to seven hours of backup. It comes with a built-in HD 720p webcam with fixed focus, privacy shutter and integrated dual array microphone. It costs Rs 34,990.

This laptop costs Rs 36,868. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It has a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array mics and dual speakers.

This laptop costs Rs 33,990. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Intel Core i3 1215U processor that is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen3 storage space. It has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 port for connectivity. It has a 720P HD webcam along with a fingerprint sensor.