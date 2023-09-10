Amazon JBL Brand Week sale: Top JBL earbuds under Rs 5,000

Amazon JBL Brand Week sale: Are you looking for new earbuds at a lower price? Then you might want to check out the JBL Brand Week sale on Amazon India. It is on from September 7 to September 12 and you can save up to 50 percent on headphones, speakers and soundbars. Before you buy earbuds, you should consider what features you need, such as noise cancellation, quick charge, and more. Don’t worry, we have a list of the best JBL earbuds under Rs 5,000 for you, just pick the one that suits your preferences.

JBL Tune 235NC

These earbuds come with Active Noise Cancelling technology with four mics on the earbud and offers 40 (30 plus 10) hours of playtime with Bluetooth (ANC OFF) and with ANC ON, it provides you playtime of 8 Hours on the earbuds and 24 hours from the case. With the JBL Headphones app from Playstore or App Store, you can customize them for listening experience, Noise Cancellation Setttings, Gesture Controls or Bass Boost from Equaliser Settings. It has 6mm drivers.

JBL Tune 235NC is available for Rs 4,999.

JBL Tune 130Nc

In addition to the features available on the JBL Tune 235NC, these earbuds come with Ambient Aware, which let you can tune into your surroundings while TalkThru lets you stop for a quick chat without having to remove your earbuds. It comes with speed charge, which with a quick 10 minutes of charging provides you with up to 2 Hours of playtime, while you can completely charge from zero to 100 within 2 hours.It is designed with 10mm drivers and are IPX4 water resistance.

JBL Tune 130Nc is available for Rs 4,299.

JBL Tune 230NC

These earbuds are similar to JBL Tune 130Nc earbuds in the terms of features but JBL Tune 130Nc earbuds come with 10mm drivers where these earbuds come with 6mm drivers.

JBL Tune 230NC is available for Rs 4,999.

JBL Wave Beam

These earbuds come with 8 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 24 hours in the case and you can also speed charge an extra two hours in just ten minutes. These earbuds also come with Ambient Aware and TalkThru technology, and has 8mm drivers. It has oval tube silicon buds with ergonomic design. It comes with IP54-certified earbuds and IPX2 charging case and has Google Pair.

JBL Wave Beam is available for Rs 3,799.

JBL Endurance Race

These earbuds come with a 6mm dynamic with 10 hours of battery life from the earbuds and 20 hours within the case. These earbuds have IP67-certified dust and waterproof design and can endure submersion in water up to 1m. It come with Ambient Aware and TalkThru technology and quick 10min of charge provides you with playtime up to an hour.

JBL Endurance Race is available for Rs 3,349.