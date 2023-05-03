Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check top deals on phones, laptops, more

Amazon will soon be hosting the Great Summer Sale on its platform in India. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 will begin on May 4, 2023, and go on until May 8, 2023. While non-Prime subscribers will get access to sale on May 4, Prime members will get early access to special deals and discounts for first 12 hours, starting from 12AM on May 4. Prime members will also get an extra Rs 250 instant bank discount on shopping using their ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards on a single order of Rs 15,000 and above until 11:59PM on May 4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be priced under Rs 30,000 in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

In addition to this, the e-retail giant will be offering up to 60 percent off on smart TVs and appliances, up to 40 percent off on smartphones, up to 70 percent off on home appliances and up to 40 percent off on Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Stick among other things. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders show a bigger outer screen with thinner inner bezels

Furthermore, the company has announced that interested buyers will be able to avail 10 percent instant bank discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards, and credit and debit EMI transactions. They will also be eligible to get no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, and exchange offers from a host o banks among other things. Also Read - This Snapdragon 870-powered phone costs only Rs 19,999

Check out top deals at Amazon Great Summer Days sale

Smartphones

— Up to 40 percent off on smartphones purchases from companies such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme and Tecno.

— Interested buyers can avail up to 18-months of no-cost EMI and up to Rs 10,000 off as exchange bonus.

— Interested buyers can get 5G smartphones starting at Rs 10,499 with exchange offers on select smartphones.

— During the sale, the Redmi A1 will be available at a starting price of Rs 5,699, while the Lava Blaze 5G will be available a starting price of Rs 10,499 and the Redmi 11 Prime 4G will be available at Rs 9,499.

— The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will get a discount of 60 percent, post which it will be available for Rs 24,999.

— The OnePlus 10 series smartphones will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,000 with additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

— Interested buyers will be able to get the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus 19 Pro 5G at a price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively.

— The OnePlus 10T 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 53,999 while the One Plus Nord series will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,499.

— Interested buyers will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G starting at Rs 12,490, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G starting at Rs 14,499, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G starting at Rs 51,999.

— During the upcoming sale, the iQOO Neo 75G, the iQOO Z7 5G and the iQOO 11 5G will be available starting at Rs 26,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively, while the iQOO 9 series will be available starting at Rs 30,990.

— The Realme Narzo 50 series will be available starting at Rs 12,249, while the Narzo 50 Pro will be available starting at Rs 17,249.

Laptops

— Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on laptops and up to 50 percent Off on tablets such as Samsung S8 WiFi variant the OnePlus Pad.

— Interested buyers will be able to get an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,000, and up to 10 percent cashback on Amazon Pay on select products.

— Interested buyers will be able to get Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop with Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen with 15.6-inch display at Rs 32,990.

Smart TVs

— Amazon is offering up to 60 percent off on Smart TVs, up to 50 percent off on 32-inch smart TVs, up to 60 percent off on QLED TVs, up to Rs 14,000 off exchange of large screen TVs, up to 50 percent off on OLED TVs, and up to 55 percent off on 4K TVs.

— Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI up to 12 months on the purchase of smart TVs.

Amazon devices

— Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on Amazon Echo smart speakers.

— Amazon is giving flat 44 percent off on Fire TV Stick, post which it will cost Rs 2,799, while the Fire TV Stick Lite will cost Rs 2,399 after getting a 40 percent discount. Also, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be available for Rs 4,199.

— Similarly, the fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot will be available at a price of Rs 4,499 after getting a discount of 19 percent. Also, the Alexa smart home combo, which includes the Echo Dot (5th Generation) and Wipro smart bulb will be available at a price of Rs 4,599.

— Amazon is also offering a 34 percent discount on third-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, which is available at a price of Rs 2,949. Also, the company is offering 53 percent off on Alexa smart home combo, which includes Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and Wipro smart bulb. It will be available for Rs 3,099.

— Amazon is also offering a 58 percent off on Echo Buds with Alexa (with wired charging case). It will be available for Rs 4,999.

— Coming to smart displays, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) will be available for Rs 6,499 during the course of the sale.

— Also, buyers will get three months of limited Audible membership at no extra cost on buying any Amazon Echo device.