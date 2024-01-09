Amazon has announced its Great Republic Day Sale 2024. The sale will be live from January 14. Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale starting January 13. During the sale, Amazon is offering great discounts on 5G and other smartphones. Interested buyers can also get 10 percent instant discounts with SBI cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, Amazon is also offering additional discounts on exchange. So, if you are planning to buy a budget smartphone and waiting for prices to go down, the time has arrived. Here, we have compiled a list of top smartphones available under Rs 15,000 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 for you.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G

The Narzo 60X 5G is equipped with a dual camera system boasting a 50MP resolution. The camera system is enhanced with AI processing according to Realme. An 8MP sensor is present on the front of the device. The phone features a large 6.72-inch display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a typical brightness of 550 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by a Dimensity 6100+ chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G will be available for Rs 12,999 during the Great Republic Day Sale.

Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G sports a 6.74-inch dot drop display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 5MP front camera and 50MP main lens and a 0.08MP auxiliary sensor at the back. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi 13C 5G will be available for Rs 10,499 during the Great Republic Day Sale.

Redmi 12 5G

It boasts a dual camera system with a 50MP resolution, complemented by an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The camera app comes with a variety of modes to enhance your photography experience. The phone is equipped with a 6.79-inch IPS LCD screen that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, supporting 18W fast charging.

Redmi 12 5G will be available for Rs 14,499 during the Great Republic Day Sale.

iQOO Z7s 5G

iQOO Z7s comes with a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM that is coupled with 128GB of storage space. The phone runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13. Coming to the cameras, the iQoo Z7s 5G comes with a dual rear camera with a 64MP main camera and a 2MP portrait lens. The phone also has an LED flash at the back. On the front, the phone also has a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO Z7s 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 during the Great Republic Day Sale.