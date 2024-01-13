The Amazon Great Republic Day sale has officially begun for Prime members. Those with a Prime subscription can now access the ongoing sale. The sale will be accessible to all users starting at 12AM on Saturday, January 14, which will coincide with the start of Flipkart’s Republic Day sale. If you’re looking for a new smartphone, tablet, laptop, smartwatch, or other consumer electronics, this is a great opportunity to benefit from reduced prices, bank offers, and exchange discounts to further decrease the final price before making a purchase.

READ MORE Top Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G alternatives to buy in India

With the Amazon Great Republic Day sale now underway, several smartphones are available at discounted prices. Here are some of the best smartphone deals.

READ MORE Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Neo get new Peach Fuzz colour

Apple iPhone 13

This smartphone comes with a 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 13 is available for Rs 48,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

Honor 90 5G

This smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor. In addition to this, this device comes embedded with a 200MP main and 50MP Selfie camera.

Honor 90 5G is available for Rs 19,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

This smartphone comes with 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display external display, 3.6-inch pOLED display, 12MP main camera and 13MP rear camera. The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available for Rs 69,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

OnePlus 11R 5G

This smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7 inches display with 120 Hz super fluid AMOLED, a 50 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera and a 5000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 11R 5G is available for Rs 38,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

This smartphone comes with a 50MP wide angle camera coupled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This is a perfect for gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available for Rs 54,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.