Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get 80 percent off on smartwatches

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon has announced the Great Republic Day Sale in India ahead of the Republic Day on January 26. The sale is scheduled to begin on January 13 for Prime members and on January 16 for everyone. All electronics will be available at a discounted price in the sale. Top smartwatches will attract up to 80 percent off in the sale.

Amazon has now revealed all smartwatch deals available in the upcoming sale. We have curated some of the top options you can consider in the forthcoming sale. Having said that, let’s take a look at the deals.

Noise Pulse 2 Max will be up for sale in the Great Republic Day Sale. The smartwatch is currently available at Rs 1,399, but is expected to receive a further price discount in the sale. The Pulse 2 Max features a 1.85-inch screen with 550 nits brightness. The smartwatch has 100 sports modes and an advertised battery life of 10 days.

Boat Lunar Peak will be available for Rs 1,999 in the upcoming sale. The wearable is currently priced at Rs 2,499. It sports a 1.45-inch AMOLED display and has support for custom watch faces. The smartwatch comes with built-in games and an SOS feature. It has health features like a heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is priced at Rs 4,000, as of now, but in the Great Republic Day Sale, it will be priced at Rs 3,499. The smartwatch sports a metallic build and features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display. It has 110 built-in watch faces and 300+ sports modes. The smartwatch also has Bluetooth Calling support.

Amazfit Pop 3S is now priced at Rs 5,000, but it is expected to be priced at around Rs 3,500 in the sale. The smartwatch has a rectangular form factor featuring a large 1.96-inch display. It has 100 sports modes and health features like a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth Calling and is advertised to offer a 12-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the most popular smartwatches under Rs 15,000. In the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the wearable will be available at around Rs 10,000 with offers. The smaller size of the Watch 4 will also be on sale. The Classic model comes with a rotatable bezel and eSIM support. It boots on WearOS and is compatible with Android.