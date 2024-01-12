Amazon Great Republic Day Sale discounts: Amazon India will soon be hosting its Great Republic Day Sale on its platform in India. The sale will begin on January 13 for Prime subscribers and January 14 for non-Prime subscribers. During the course of this sale, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchase of products from their SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering a discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Asus’ ROG Ally handheld gaming console.

READ MORE Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get 80 percent off on smartwatches

Here are all the deals that buyers will get on the purchase of the Asus ROG Ally [REVIEW] during the upcoming sale:

READ MORE Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get 75 percent off on TWS earbuds

Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console

Buy Now on Amazon

For the unversed, the Asus ROG Ally was launched in India in July 2023 at a price of Rs 69,990. Now, as a part of its Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon India is offering the device at a price of Rs 59,990. It is worth noting that this price is being offered sans the exchange offer. Interested buyers can exchange their old laptops to get discount of up to Rs 8,250, which would further reduce the price of the device to Rs 51,850.

In addition to this Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 2,701 on the payments made via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards. This would further reduce the effective price of the device to less than Rs 50,000.