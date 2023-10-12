Are you in need of a storage device to store and access files from your computer, laptop, or other connected devices? An external hard drive might be just what you need. These devices are typically large-capacity drives that are great for backing up data and transferring large files between computers and other storage media. They connect to a computer through a USB port and are available in various storage capacities to suit your needs. If you’re looking for an external hard drive, you may want to check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for some great deals on top brands. However, choosing the right hard drive can be challenging, with various read and write speeds and connectivity features to consider. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals available.

Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements

This hard drive has a storage capacity of 1.5TB and a Form Factor of 2.5 inches. It has a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port and is also USB 2.0 compatible. It comes with plastic material.

Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements is available for Rs 4,998.

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD

This hard drive has a storage capacity of 1TB and comes with three-year included Rescue Data Recovery Services. It has a form factor of 2.5 inches and a USB 3.0 hardware interface with a drive RPM of 5400.

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD is available for Rs 4,699.

Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD

This hard drive has a capacity of 1TB and comes with three-year included Rescue Data Recovery Services. It has a form factor of 2.5 inches and a USB 3.0 hardware interface with a drive RPM of 5400.

Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD is available for Rs 5,029.

Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport HDD

This hard drive has a capacity of 2TB and a Form Factor of 2.5 inches. It has a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port and is also USB 2.0 compatible. Its outer cover is made up of plastic material and has automatic backup with 256-bit AES hardware encryption password protection.

Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport HDD is available for Rs 6,299.

Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport HDD

This hard drive has a capacity of 4TB and a Form Factor of 2.5 inches. It has a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port and is also USB 2.0 compatible. Its outer cover is made up of plastic material and has automatic backup with 256-bit AES hardware encryption password protection.

Western Digital WD 4TB My Passport HDD is available for Rs 9,599.