In today’s fast-paced world, managing digital data has become increasingly crucial. That’s why portable data storage devices. These devices deliver convenience and performance, allowing users to effortlessly manage and transport their essential files, documents, photos, and videos. With fast transfer speeds and a generous storage capacity, portable storage devices are indispensable tools for both work and leisure. You can get great deals on top portal storage devices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. However, choosing a perfect portal storage device can be difficult as they come with different interfaces, speeds and more. To help you out, here we have listed the top deals available on these devices on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

These SSDs feature 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. It has up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. It has a durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior. The SSD has password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption and a carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind. It allows users to easily manage files and automatically free up space with the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is available for Rs 7,199 at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD

It has 1TB of storage capacity and includes 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services. It has a form factor of 2.5-inch, USB 3.0 hardware interface with a drive RPM of 5400. It has drag-and-drop file saving.

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD is available for Rs 4,699 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go

It is a 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector and is able to move content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers. It has a high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150MB/s read speeds and a dual-purpose swivel design to protect connectors and features a keyring.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is available for Rs 1,019 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport

It comes with a 2TB digital storage capacity 2.5-inch form factor with a super speed USB 3.0 port and it is USB 2.0 compatible. It is made from plastic material and has automatic backup with password protection.

Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport is available for Rs 6,299 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3

It has up to 130MB/s read speed with a UHS-I interface and works with cell phones, smartphones, Android tablets, tablet PCs, and more. It is waterproof, temperature proof, x-ray proof, magnet proof, drop proof and wearout proof.

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 is available for Rs 1,479 at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

