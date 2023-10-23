Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon began its Great Indian Festival Sale ahead of the festive season in India. Now, it’s been more than a week since the sale went live on the platform. As we move closer to Dussehra and Diwali, more offers are being revealed. The sale offers massive discounts on most products including electronics. Even daily essentials in the category like trimmers, epilators, and electric toothbrushes are up for sale. The latter has up to 70 percent off MRP, allowing buyers to hop on the electric lifestyle.

That said, we have curated some of the top deals on five of the popular electric toothbrushes in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The beatXP Buzz electric toothbrush is one of the most popular electric toothbrushes at around Rs 500 on Amazon. However, in the sale, it’s available at Rs 299, which is its best price. The electric toothbrush comes with two brush heads and three cleaning modes. It has a rechargeable battery with a claim of providing up to 19,000 strokes per minute on a single charge.

Caresmith Spark electric toothbrush is available at Rs 699 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It has six operating modes and can offer 40,000 vibrations per minute. The electric toothbrush comes with two brush heads. Caresmith claims that the electric toothbrush has a 20-day battery life.

Colgate’s ProClinical 150 electric toothbrush is now available at Rs 807, which is 33 percent off its MRP. The electric toothbrush has sonic vibrations that can offer 20,000 strokes per minute. Furthermore, it comes with antibacterial bristles fused with charcoal.

Usually sold for above Rs 1,000, the Philips One electric toothbrush is now available at Rs 899 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The electric toothbrush comes with a 3-month battery life and has a 2-minute timer for usage. Unlike some other electric toothbrushes in this list, this one runs on a single AAA battery.

Oral B Pro is now available at Rs 999 on Amazon in the Great Indian Festival Sale. It comes with a round head and runs on a AAA battery. The electric toothbrush features a replaceable brush head and comes with a 2-minute timer.

These are some of the top deals on electric toothbrushes in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.