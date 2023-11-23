Are you ready to switch to the electric life? Well, guess what, you will have to start by incorporating a variety of daily essential gadgets to start with. One of them is replacing your boring toothbrush with an electric one. Electric toothbrushes are great. They come with features like a timer and know exactly how to clean your teeth, thanks to the built-in motor and mechanism. Once you have used an electric toothbrush, you may find it difficult to go back to a regular toothbrush.

That said, pick the best options now. To help make your purchase decision quicker and better, we have curated some of the top electric toothbrushes that you can purchase on Amazon. Amazon has up to 60 percent off on some of the popular electric toothbrushes. Let’s take a look at the top options starting from the cheapest to the expensive ones.

The beatXP Buzz Electric toothbrush is one of the most popular options under Rs 500. It is priced at Rs 399. This is an ideal range as you get an electric toothbrush that can do most essential things. This one has two ush heads with 3 cleaning performance brush modes. It has up to 30 days of battery life and can be charged fully in 3 hours.

Xiaomi’s Mi Rechargeable Electric toothbrush with model number T100 is a well-known option on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 799. As the name suggests, this electric toothbrush is rechargeable via a micro USB port. The battery is claimed to last for up to 30 days. This is a simple electric brush with an on-and-off switch. It has a GMSoft Sonic High-Frequency Motor and an anti-slip design.

Colgate’s ProClinical 150 toothbrush in the charcoal color is available at 15 percent off on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 1,019 on the platform. It toothbrush offers sonic vibrations that can provide 20,000 multidirectional stores per minute. It comes with a 2-minute timer and has a replaceable brush head. This electric toothbrush works on two AAA alkaline batteries.

Oraimo Electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,299 on Amazon, which is slightly lower than its usual price. The electric toothbrush has 8 Dupont brush heads and comes with 5 optional modes. This particular electric toothbrush is advertised to offer up to 60 days of battery life, which is the highest out of all in this list. For charging, it takes up to 3 hours to charge the brim. Furthermore, it also comes with a 2-minute times and 30s area change reminder feature.

These were some of the top electric toothbrush options on Amazon.