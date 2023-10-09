The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began yesterday for everyone and will run for a couple of days more. The sale offers massive discounts on products across different categories, including kitchen items like coffee makers. If you are a coffee person, having a good-quality coffee maker at your home is a must. Having said that, there are several coffee makers available at a discounted price on Amazon. Out of all, we have curated five top coffee makers that you can consider if your budget is between Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.

The Wonderchef Regalia Pronto Coffee Maker is one of the most affordable coffee maker machines available on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 1,699 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which is Rs 300 off its usual retail price of Rs 1,999. The Regalia Pronto Coffee comes with 3-in-1 functions. You can make filter coffee, Espresso, and Cappuccino with it and it can make six cups of coffee in one go. The coffee maker machine has a 2-year warranty.

Philips Drip Coffee Maker with model number HD7432 is another budget coffee maker you can purchase on Amazon. It is available for Rs 2,799, which is 22 percent off its MRP. The coffee maker has a 750W motor that can spin and offer 2-7 cups of coffee. Philips is offering a 2-year warranty for the machine.

The INALSA Coffee Maker is now available at a price tag of Rs 3,899 on Amazon. The coffee maker has a power of 800W and comes with 3-in-1 functions – Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte. There’s an additional frotting function available. The coffee market comes with a multipurpose control knob and has a borosilicate glass carafe.

The Morphy Richards New Europa coffee maker is available at 24 percent off its MRP, priced at Rs 4,099. It comes with an 800W motor and a heat-resistant glass carafe. It has a stainless steel filter and a removable drip tray. Similar to the other products on this list, this one has 2 years of warranty.

If your house is big or want a coffee for the entire house, a big coffee maker like AGARO Imperial Coffee Maker should suffice your needs. It is currently available at Rs 8,999, which is Rs 500 off its usual price. There are also card offers that may take its price under Rs 8,000. The coffee maker comes with a dedicated frother wand for espresso and cappuccino. It also has a double temperature control system.

