Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on car infotainment systems

Touchscreen car stereos can enhance your driving experience with various entertainment options. However, not all of them are worth buying. You need to consider many factors before choosing the best touchscreen car stereo for your vehicle. A car touchscreen system can let you enjoy videos, music, calls, and route maps while you drive. It can also give you a smartphone-like experience on the road, which is very convenient. If you are looking for a car infotainment system, you should check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can find many touchscreen car stereo systems on Amazon with different features and prices. Here are some of the best ones you can buy.

Sony Car Stereo XAV-AX8000

It comes with an anti-glare 22.7-cm (8.95) display, 3-way adjustable mount. It is compatible with Apple and Android smartphones to get directions, stream music and more. It comes with smarter driving with intelligent voice control, Siri with Apple CarPlay and voice control with Android Auto.

Sony Car Stereo XAV-AX8000 is currently available for Rs 30,999.

Blaupunkt San Marcos

It is not an android stereo but YouTube and Maps work on it via WebLink. It has a 22.73cm capacitive touch high brightness screen with a high end proprietary tuner section with FM (RDS)/AM. It is equipped with WebLink to access apps to view on the large 9-inch screen. It comes with Bluetooth v4.2 with HFP, A2DP and PBAP with internal and external microphone, rear AUX-input, reverse camera input, 7 bands graphic EQ, 3 pairs of 2V pre-outs (F/R/SUB) and 4X50 watts max power and 4-channel pre-amp output and separate sub output.

Blaupunkt San Marcos is currently available for Rs 10,699.

Pioneer Car Stereo DMH-A345BT

It comes with a 17.3cm WVGA touchscreen and can support Bluetooth, USB, AUX and Radio. It supports screen mirroring via WebLink. It also has support for full HD video via USB,13-Band EQ, and rear camera input.

Pioneer Car Stereo DMH-A345BT is currently available for Rs 18,759.

Kenwood DMX7022S

It has a 6.8-inch WVGA touchscreen display and can support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has support for Google Maps and Waze with the latest iOS version (iOS 12.0 and higher). It can enable True Mirroring via USB and has 2-way touch control for Android. It also supports high-quality audio streaming with up to five Bluetooth devices.

Kenwood DMX7022S is currently available for Rs 41,599.