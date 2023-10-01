Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on budget smartphones

Looking for a new mobile phone without spending too much? Amazon is offering great discount on a budget smartphone during its Great Indian Festival sale starting October 8, which offer great value for money. You can find phones with good features and performance that suit your needs and budget. We have selected the best ones for you based on their price, features and performance. Check out our list of the best budget phones.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G

Realme Narzo 60X 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a peak brightness of 680 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus 5G system-on-chip (SoC) that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

It has a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. It also has an 8MP camera in the front for selfies. The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G will be available at Rs 10,799 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Redmi 12 5G

It features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and 550 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition to this, the phone supports expandable memory of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Android 13 and MIUI 14. Coming to the camera, the device is equipped with a 50MP rear camera with LED flash a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Redmi 12 5G will be available at Rs 10,800 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP no-shake camera, an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera for selfies. It packs a 6,000mAh battery, which the company says provides up to two days of backup.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be available at Rs 14,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C smartphone has a 6.71-inch HD+ screen with 500 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 operating system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a micro USB port and 10W charging. Coming to the camera, the handset features a 50MP primary camera on the back paired with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Redmi 12C will be available at Rs 7,299 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Realme Narzo N53

The Realme Narzo N53 sports a large 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s an IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an unspecified sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. The device is powered by a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC paired with a Mali GPU. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Coming to the battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs on Android 13 OS and has Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo N53 will be available at Rs 8,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.