If you want to extend your mobile phone’s battery life without buying a new one, you might want to get a good power bank. A power bank can give you extra backup power and let you charge your phone on the move. With a reliable power bank, you can always stay in touch with the world. If you are planning to buy a new power bank, you might want to check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. To make it easier for you, we have listed some of the best deals for you.

Amazon Basics

It comes Lithium Polymer battery that can charge devices multiple times. It can be charged using either a Micro USB or Type C cable and comes with fast charging with dual output of 5V and 2.4A with a maximum power of 12W. It ensures safety from overcharging, overheating and short-circuits with its four-layer circuit protection. The power bank can be charged easily with a type-C cable.

Amazon Basics power bank is available for Rs 1,199 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

MI Power Bank 3i

This power bank comes with a Lithium Polymer battery with 18W fast charging, triple port output, and dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C) with a charging time of 6.9 hours. It has advanced 12-layer chip protection with smart power management.

MI Power Bank 3i is currently available for Rs 1,879 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Ambrane

This power bank comes with a Lithium Polymer Battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery technology. It has two USBs and 1 Type C output and 20W Type C input. It comes with multi-layers of chipset protection.

Ambrane power bank is available for Rs 1,799 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Redmi

This power bank comes with a Li-Polymer battery and can charge Redmi K20 Pro – 3.5 times, iPhone XS – 4.7 times and Redmi Note 7 – 3.5 times. It has 18W fast charging and supports 5.1V/2.4A, 9V/ 2A MAX and 12V/1.5A max charging outputs. It has dual input ports (Micro-USB/USB-C) and Dual USB Output with smart charging. It comes with 12 layers of circuit protection and, a two-way quick charge.

Redmi power bank is available for Rs 1,899 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Duracell

This power bank charges three devices simultaneously and auto-detects connected devices. It has 22.5W power delivery, quick charging, ultra protection from short circuits, over-voltage and over-current; USB-C / Micro USB input and USB-A / USB-C output.

Duracell power bank is available for Rs 1,899 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.